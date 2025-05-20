Azerbaijan-Hungary cooperation encompasses all key directions, expert says

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 20. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary covers all key directions, the expert-economist, senior researcher of the Hungarian Institute of International Relations and Trade, Professor Vasa László told reporters on the sidelines of the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and Hungary maintain relations at the highest level - both in strategic and other formats of interaction. Our cooperation covers all key areas: not only the economy, but also culture, higher education, and science. Moreover, with the opening of direct air service between our countries, there has been an intensification of joint projects and expansion of inter-human contacts," he said.

Vasa noted that Hungary is rightfully considered a friendly state not only for Azerbaijan, but also for the whole region of Central Asia. Stable, favorable environment contributes to the development of entrepreneurship both in Hungary, Azerbaijan and the countries of the region.

“We are proud that Hungarian investors are successfully working in Azerbaijan - not only in the mining sector, but also in production, logistics, as well as participating in reconstruction projects implemented with the support of the Azerbaijani government,” he added.