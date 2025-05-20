Delegation of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Prado museum in Spain's Madrid (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The official visit of the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, to the Kingdom of Spain continues, Trend reports.

As part of the visit, the parliamentary delegation visited the Prado Museum in Madrid. The parliamentary delegation members have acquainted themselves with the museum exhibits.

The guests were told that the museum's visitors were presented with the tableaux by famous artists, historical sculptures, and ancient coins. The vaults of this cultural centre, which is visited by close to three million people in a year, house a collection of over 8,600 paintings and drawings.