Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General exchanges views with delegates from three nations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ On the sidelines of the 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network) organized by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and held in Baku from May 19 through 23, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held bilateral meetings with delegations from several countries, the general prosecutor's office told Trend.

The meetings took place on May 20 and focused on strengthening international cooperation in anti-corruption efforts. Kamran Aliyev briefed foreign officials on Azerbaijan’s ongoing legal and institutional reforms spearheaded by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, particularly those aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and combating corruption. He emphasized Azerbaijan’s commitment to international collaboration and noted that the GlobE Network is a vital global platform in the fight against transnational corruption.

The delegations included Vít Hendrych, Director of the General Inspectorate of the Security Forces (GIBS) of the Czech Republic; Hari Paudel, Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal; and Abdullah Gaderbu, Chairman of the Administrative Control Authority of the State of Libya.

During the meetings, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev outlined the key reforms undertaken in the country under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, highlighting the prosecution’s institutional activities, especially in combating corruption, and the innovative management mechanisms in place. He also emphasized the GlobE Network as a crucial platform in the fight against transnational corruption and expressed Azerbaijan's commitment to deeper participation in this global cooperation.

The delegations praised Azerbaijan’s anti-corruption measures, particularly the consistency of legal reforms and the noticeable progress within the prosecution authorities.

Discussions also focused on enhancing the exchange of experiences and information, strengthening direct contacts between law enforcement agencies, and expanding cooperation. The delegations, impressed by Azerbaijan's advancements in promoting transparency, ethics, and accountability, expressed interest in adopting these practices in their own countries.

