Algeria keen to exchange advanced energy solutions and expertise with Azerbaijan – minister

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. Algeria is keen to exchange advanced solutions and expertise with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, said Mohamed Arkab, Algeria’s Minister of Energy, Mining, and Renewable Energy, in response to a question from Trend during a panel discussion titled “Towards Sustainable Economies: Diversification Strategies for Sustainable Development in IsDB Member Countries,” held as part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group’s Annual Meetings in Algiers, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

“We are actively strengthening our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector, particularly through partnerships between our national energy companies. We’ve already signed an agreement in Algiers aimed at increasing energy supplies from Azerbaijan and launching several joint projects to develop energy infrastructure,” Arkab said.

He emphasized that special attention is being given to projects in natural gas exploration, production, transportation, and processing, along with the adoption of new technologies and the advancement of scientific research in the energy field.

“We’re especially interested in exchanging cutting-edge solutions and expertise, particularly in the face of today’s climate challenges. Our countries enjoy strong, friendly political ties and work closely together within the OPEC+ framework, where both play important roles. We’re committed to fully implementing the provisions of the agreement signed with Azerbaijan and have already begun joint work, both at the technical committee level and through our intergovernmental commission on hydrocarbons,” he noted.

The minister also highlighted active collaboration in training and knowledge exchange for energy sector specialists.