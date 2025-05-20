Hungary poised to become key hub along Middle Corridor - political scientist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Hungary may become a key hub within the Middle Corridor, the political scientist from Kazakhstan Zamir Karazhanov said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

According to him, Hungary, as a member of the EU and a partner of the OTS, can use its geopolitical position.

“In 2024, an agreement was reached to create an intermodal freight terminal in Budapest with the participation of Kazakhstan, China, and Hungary,” he said.

Karazhanov also commented on the launch of the Turkic Investment Fund.

"The Fund has just started its work, but it has become an important step in strengthening economic interaction. So far, the capital is limited ($500 million), so the emphasis is on supporting small and medium-sized businesses," the political scientist noted.

He noted that in the context of modern geo-economic challenges, Kazakhstan is betting on strengthening regional trade and industrial cooperation.

“We set specific goals: for instance, with Uzbekistan - to reach a trade turnover of $10 billion by 2030,” Karazhanov said.

The political scientist emphasized that an important element of strengthening the OTS is the development of institutional mechanisms and joint documents.

“Kazakhstan was the initiator of the concept ”Vision of the Turkic World 2040". This is a strategic document that sets the vector of development. The practical implementation of joint projects, for example, in the field of “green” energy, also contributes to the growth of the organization's efficiency," he added.

The political scientist stressed the importance of cooperation between the OTS countries also in the field of emergency response.

"There are already examples of such solidarity - during the COVID-19 pandemic, during the earthquake in Turkey. It is important to develop this experience and formalize it through interstate agreements," he concluded.