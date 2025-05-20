Algeria’s bank senior hints at prerequisites for access to Islamic finance

The head of the bank noted that as of the end of 2024, at the national level in Algeria, there were about 900 open Islamic finance windows, as well as over 100 specialized and certified branches.

"In terms of products, the number of Islamic current, savings, and investment accounts exceeded 600,000, with deposits reaching around AED 1,000 billion, representing a growth of 17.6 percent compared to 2023.

The volume of Islamic finance also showed a significant increase, exceeding AED 530 billion [$144 billion], representing a growth of 15.6 percent compared to the previous year. These figures indicate growing customer confidence and interest in Islamic financial products," he added.

Taleb mentioned that this leap forward in the Islamic finance sector is unfolding amidst a perfect storm of economic and financial hurdles, including a host of global pressures, the rollercoaster of international market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and the lingering shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In Algeria, despite the scale of these challenges, especially regarding the financial capacity of the banking sector, there remains strong confidence in the future of Islamic finance, particularly if coordinated and effective efforts are made at the national level.

In this context, the importance of financial innovation and the introduction of modern technologies — such as mobile banking, Islamic fintech solutions, reforms of internal banking processes, and the use of artificial intelligence — is highlighted as key to expanding access to Islamic finance, improving inclusion, and attracting customers who were previously excluded from the traditional banking system, including those who still rely on informal financial services," he concluded.

