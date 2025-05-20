Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Algeria’s bank senior hints at prerequisites for access to Islamic finance

Economy Materials 20 May 2025 13:46 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. Financial innovations and modern technologies are essential to expanding access to Islamic finance, said Salah Eddine Taleb, Governor of the Bank of Algeria, Trend reports.

Taleb stated this in his address at the opening of the Global Forum on Islamic Finance, as part of the annual meetings of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), under the theme “Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion in Islamic Finance.”

"Rapid technological transformations are reshaping the financial sector at both regional and global levels. These changes are increasingly aligned with the pursuit of sustainable and inclusive growth, which is one of the pillars of long-term economic development.

Following a series of shocks to the global economy, signs of stabilization have begun to emerge—though growth remains below historical norms. However, persistent and unprecedented levels of global uncertainty have altered investor sentiment. As a result, the global economic growth forecast has been significantly downgraded—from 3.3 percent to 2.8 percent —compared to initial projections for 2025," he said.

Taleb pointed out that Algeria has been on the upswing, enjoying a steady economic growth spurt in recent years, thanks to robust investment efforts and a favorable business environment.

