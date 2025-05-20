6th Plenary Meeting within GlobE Network gathers law entities in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network) are taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The events are bringing together about 50 senior officials representing law enforcement agencies of different countries.

At the plenary session, the main theme of which is "Possibilities of applying new technologies and artificial intelligence in the fight against corruption," more than 100 presentations are planned at panel, session and parallel events on such sub-topics as confiscation of funds received as a result of corruption, direct return of received assets, suspension of suspicious transactions in financial transactions, international cooperation on quick freezing of bank accounts in criminal proceedings, public education in fight against corruption and other topics.

As part of the plenary session, on the initiative of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, a special session and parallel events dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty", including the fight against environmental crimes in the context of Azerbaijan's presidency at COP29, will also be held.

Furthermore, in conjunction with the event, a plethora of bilateral engagements and the formalization of memoranda of understanding regarding collaborative synergies are on the agenda.

