Iran's Pezeshkian figures main terms contributing to relations with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The boosted mutual cooperation and increased joint investments between Iran and Turkmenistan will guarantee the welfare and friendship of the two nations, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting in Tehran with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov today, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran has its sights set on forging a strong partnership with Turkmenistan across a multitude of fields, including the economic landscape, cultural exchanges, investment opportunities, road infrastructure, freight transport, transit routes, and beyond.

The Iranian president stated that, in addition to importing Turkmen gas, Iran has the potential to swap and export Turkmen gas to regional countries. The gas pipelines between Iran and Turkmenistan should be designed and built in a way that accommodates all three goals.

Welcoming the Turkmen government’s initiative to hold the next Caspian Sea summit in Ashgabat, the Iranian president emphasized that the Caspian Sea is a valuable asset for protecting the environment of all littoral states. All efforts must be made to preserve its ecological condition and climate.

During the meeting, Meredov mentioned that Turkmenistan is keeping its eye on the ball when it comes to long-term economic cooperation with Iran and is pulling out all the stops to make it happen.

To note, the 18th four-day session of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission began in Tehran on May 17. The session is co-chaired by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, and Meredov.

