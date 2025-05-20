KazMunayGas, Shell discuss strategic development of key oil projects
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Shell's Peter Costello to discuss Kashagan and Karachaganak oil and gas developments. Increased production, local content, gas infrastructure delays, workforce development, and geological exploration were discussed. Shell showed interest in additional exploration areas after KazMunayGas's 2024 investment roadshow. Their strategic collaboration was strengthened by a seismic data-sharing agreement.
