KazTransOil, China’s SPI join forces to upgrade pipeline operations
Photo: KazTransOil
Negotiations took place in Astana between KazTransOil JSC and Sino-Pipeline International (SPI), focusing on bilateral cooperation. The meeting addressed joint project progress, operational activities, and the maintenance of the Kazakhstan-China pipeline. A protocol was signed to enhance oil transportation efficiency and infrastructure development.
