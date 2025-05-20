KazTransOil, China’s SPI join forces to upgrade pipeline operations

Photo: KazTransOil

Negotiations took place in Astana between KazTransOil JSC and Sino-Pipeline International (SPI), focusing on bilateral cooperation. The meeting addressed joint project progress, operational activities, and the maintenance of the Kazakhstan-China pipeline. A protocol was signed to enhance oil transportation efficiency and infrastructure development.

