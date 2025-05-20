Azerbaijan's prosecutor general paints nation's latest accomplishments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan has become a crucial global center hosting global initiatives in recent years, the country's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at the 6th Plenary Meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network), Trend reports.

According to him, last year alone, Azerbaijan successfully hosted the UN COP29 Climate Conference and the 29th annual meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors, and a number of important events were successfully organized, including a high-level session on the fight against environmental crimes by law enforcement agencies.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan highly appreciates this platform as an active member of the GlobE Network contributing to strengthening international cooperation, promoting integrity, and jointly combating transnational corruption.

The prosecutor general noted that Saudi Arabia, and in particular its anti-corruption body, Nazaha, played an indispensable role in the creation and development of this initiative.

"We highly appreciate their contribution and leadership in this important global initiative.

The fight against corruption that knows no borders on a global scale remains a complex but necessary challenge that requires a joint, coordinated, and decisive approach. Today's plenary session is a manifestation of this global will. The fight against corruption in Azerbaijan is being carried out on the basis of a comprehensive approach.

Along with criminal prosecution, a wide range of measures are being implemented, including institutional reforms, public awareness, the application of digital technologies, and the participation of civil society.

The political will, specific goals, and principled position of the head of state constitute the main foundation for the results we have achieved in this area," he said.

The official recalled that the "ASAN Khidmet" model, established in Azerbaijan in 2012 and already recognized internationally, plays an important role in preventing corruption and strengthening trust in public administration as an example of transparent and fast service for citizens. This innovative approach is an indicator of successful state policy built on digitalization and transparency.

"The great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi, who lived and created in the 12th century, said in his work "Sharafnameh": 'The world can be maintained with honor, and the state and flag are exalted with it.' In the light of this deep and wise thought, we understand that corruption is not only a violation of the law. It is a blow to the spirit of society, human confidence, and the hopes of future generations. That is why the importance of today's plenary session is immeasurable. With joint efforts, we are trying to build a world that is more transparent, more honest, and looks to the future with confidence. We must go one step further in this struggle in order to leave a just society and bright tomorrows to future generations," he concluded.

