Azerbaijan's Baku stages 8th Plenary Meeting of CICA Business Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The 8th Plenary Meeting of the Business Council of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The plenary meeting is being organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (KOBIA) and the CICA.

The event is attended by CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the KOBIA under the Ministry of Economy Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kazakhstan International Chamber of Commerce Murat Karimsakov, Head of the Project Group for International Cooperation of Russia Pavel Kondrashov (Russian Small and Medium-sized Business Corporation OJSC), Counsellor, Deputy Head of Mission of the Royal Thai Embassy in Astana Orathai Phubunlap Gunaseelan, Director of the CICA Business Council Office in China Sheng Guofey, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamitkanov, Chief of Staff of the Minister of National Economy of Palestine Nahid Salameh Ibrahim Qudsu, and Executive Director of the Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan Mansurjon Razulev.

To note, CICA has 28 member countries. During Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the Business Council under the CICA will be headed by KOBIA.

Will be updated