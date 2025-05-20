Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Kyrgyzstan’s Asman Airlines to lauch flights to Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Kyrgyzstan Materials 20 May 2025 09:33 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Administration of the Sughd region

Abdullo Janob
BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 20. Kyrgyz Asman Airlines, in partnership with tour operator Kompas Tour, will launch a new direct route between Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the company.

Beginning June 23, flights will take to the skies twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, with a travel time that clocks in at 1 hour and 20 minutes.

In the meantime, starting May 28, 2025, Kazakhstan’s national airline, Air Astana, is set to spread its wings with a new route connecting Almaty and Osh, Kyrgyzstan. Flights will take to the skies four times a week—on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Asman Airlines is a feather in the cap of Kyrgyzstan, serving as the country's state-owned carrier. The airline is in the driver's seat with its Dash 8-400 aircraft, which can comfortably accommodate 80 passengers, making it a real crowd-pleaser.

