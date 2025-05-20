Chair of GlobE Network Steering Committee spotlights anti-corruption co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Our cooperation has developed into a partnership based on trust, Chair of the GlobE Network Steering Committee Nasser Abaalkhail said at the 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network), Trend reports.

He mentioned that corruption knows no borders, which should further strengthen our joint cooperation.

"Our collaborative synergy must supersede any corrupt deeds. The path we have taken together has yielded very good results. We had a clear operational objective. Let us build comprehensive relations and continue our friendship. If we look at the agenda, we'll see that it reflects the reality of the day," Abaalkhail explained.

The chair noted that technology, asset recovery, and international legal cooperation should not be optional but mandatory.

"The contribution to be made by everyone sitting in this hall is great. Our common goal is to build skills. There is potential in every exchange of ideas between members. We will help each other to make the global network a stronger and more effective network. This network is based not on its numbers, but on its results. On behalf of the steering committee, I reiterate my commitment," he added.

