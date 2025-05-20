UN senior brings out current relations with Azerbaijani government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Corruption deprives citizens of their rights and calls into question the foundations of governance, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said at the 6th Plenary Meeting and 10th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities of the UN (GlobE Network), Trend reports.

According to her, we all need to roll up our sleeves and put our noses to the grindstone to pave the way for sustainable and green growth.

"We must strengthen our partnership so that transparency increases. The UN Convention against Corruption is the only document with international legal force. It sets out specific issues regarding criminal prosecution," she explained.

Andreeva noted that a pact was adopted in September last year.

"We know that this corruption affects the equal provision of public administration to citizens. I would like to express my gratitude to the Azerbaijani government for hosting us here. Because Azerbaijan is a participant in the UN Convention against Corruption. Azerbaijan participates here as both a state under review and a state under review. We all believe that we, as the UN, will continue to support the Azerbaijani government," the official added.

