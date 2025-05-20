Uzbekistan bets big on construction materials with game-changing expansion plans

Uzbekistan is set to significantly expand its construction materials industry in 2025 with over 300 new projects aimed at boosting production, creating thousands of jobs, and increasing exports. Backed by $2.4 billion in investments, the initiative reflects the country’s broader push to modernize infrastructure and meet rising domestic and international demand.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register