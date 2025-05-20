Uzbekistan, Japan discuss expanding tech collaboration in Tokyo meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 20. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Digital Technologies, Sherzod Shermatov, met with Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Koga Yuichiro, in Tokyo to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the digital and technological sectors, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides expressed appreciation for the longstanding partnership and consistent support between Uzbekistan and Japan. They exchanged views on expanding collaboration, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as digital innovation and trade.

Shermatov extended his gratitude to the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) for its efforts in organizing Japan’s first national pavilion at ICT WEEK 2025, set to take place in Tashkent this fall. He affirmed Uzbekistan’s full readiness to ensure the success of the event, which is expected to serve as a key platform for advancing technology partnerships.

The initiative will offer Japanese companies direct access to the Uzbek market and new opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the IT sector.

Koga Yuichiro emphasized the significance of opening an IT Park representative office in Tokyo, calling it a milestone in bilateral relations and a strong foundation for future business collaboration. He also highlighted the importance of implementing projects aimed at developing digital human capital.

Following the meeting, the Japanese side was invited to participate in ICT WEEK 2025, scheduled for September 23–26 in Tashkent. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing friendly and strategic cooperation through a range of joint initiatives.