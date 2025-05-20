President of Czech Republic congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
20 May 2025
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

The letter reads,

''Your Excellency,

Allow me to extend to you and the people of your country my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Czech Republic highly values the level of mutual relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as our shared interest in further developing and deepening cooperation.

Your Excellency, I wish you good health and continued success.''

