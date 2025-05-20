Azerbaijan, Italy exchange views on strengthening military ties (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20.​ On May 20, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev received the President of the Centre for Higher Defense Studies of Italian National Defense University, Lieutenant General Stefano Mannino. The Italian delegation is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the Italian delegation arrived at the Alley of Shehids, visited the graves of heroic sons, who became Shehids for the independence and territorial integrity of the Motherland, laid flowers and paid tribute to their memory.

During the meeting held at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General K.Valiyev welcomed the Italian guest and expressed his satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan. The Chief of the General Staff emphasized that the exchange of experience within Azerbaijani-Italian military educational cooperation contributes to the development of professional military personnel potential.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality, Lieutenant General S.Mannino highlighted the importance of organizing military courses, professional development programs, as well as implementing joint initiatives in the field of specialist training.

At the meeting, it was noted that mutual visits play a key role in strengthening Azerbaijani-Italian military relations, and a detailed exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest was held.

