Another group of ex-IDPs arrives in Kangarli village of Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 20. The next group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) sent to Kangarli village of Aghdam district today has arrived at the destination, Trend reports.

A total of 20 families, adding up to 207 people, have packed their bags and settled down at this juncture, receiving the keys to their brand-new private abodes.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, as well as the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

Currently, about 40,000 people live in the nation's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

