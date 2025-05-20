19th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance gets underway in Algiers

ALGIERS, Algeria, May 20. The 19th IsDB Global Forum on Islamic Finance: Digital Transformation and Financial Inclusion in Islamic Finance is underway in Algiers, as the city hosts the IsDB Annual Meetings, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The Forum delves into critical development areas, focusing on enhancing postal services for e-commerce, SMEs using digital Islamic finance tools, and harnessing participatory financial instruments like Sukuk for vital infrastructure and sustainable development financing.

Key issues to be addressed include:

Integrating postal services with digital Islamic finance tools to support e-commerce and SMEs. Utilizing participatory Islamic finance instruments such as Sukuk for financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects. Strengthening domestic capital markets and promoting local currency Sukuk to enhance financial liquidity.

Expected Outcomes are:

Development of a strategy for integrating Islamic finance with postal systems and pilot projects in selected Member Countries. Support for AI platforms that enhance the Islamic finance industry's capabilities. Improved understanding of Sukuk as a viable tool for financing SDGs. Increased awareness of sustainable finance taxonomies and their alignment with national climate and development priorities.