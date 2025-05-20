Iran set to elevate electricity output potential via renewable energy

Iran's renewable energy capacity is set to soar to 10,000 MW by March 2026, a significant leap from the current 1,700 MW. The government aims to ramp this up to 5,000 MW by September 2025 and hit the ground running with 7,000 MW by December 2025. Iran is setting its sights on the big leagues, targeting a whopping 30,000 MW of renewable power in just four years, with a hefty slice of that pie—25,000 MW—coming straight from the sun.

