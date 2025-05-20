Azerbaijan spotlights export performance to CICA countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan's exports to CICA member states reached $1.2 billion and total trade turnover amounted to $4.6 billion in just the first quarter of 2025, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at the 10th CICA Business Forum held in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, these figures reflect the growing interconnectivity between Azerbaijan and CICA economies.

He noted that this year’s event holds special significance for Azerbaijan.

"We have assumed the Chairmanship of the CICA Business Council for 2024–2026. We are proud to lead this platform at such a critical time for regional cooperation and economic transformation.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to CICA's mission as a unique multilateral forum for building trust, promoting peace, and supporting cooperation across Asia. Within this framework, economic dialogue and private sector development have become key pillars of sustainable progress.

Azerbaijan maintains strong economic and political ties with many CICA member countries. We have already established strategic partnerships with several of the nations represented here today — from Central Asia to the Gulf, from South Asia to the Far East.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, our country can serve as a vital bridge connecting these regions. We see clear opportunities to facilitate economic cooperation, promote shared prosperity, and strengthen the infrastructure for multilateral collaboration across the continent," Abdullayev noted.

He pointed out that to sustain and expand this momentum, AZPROMO actively supports local exporters in accessing regional and global markets.

"Our approach focuses on creating practical tools and platforms that facilitate cross-border trade, strengthen business ties, and enhance cooperation among CICA member states.

Through targeted initiatives such as export and buyer missions, participation in international exhibitions, market research, and certification support, we help our exporters grow beyond borders.

Just last year, with AZPROMO’s support, nearly 70 Azerbaijani companies participated in international trade fairs under the 'Made in Azerbaijan' brand — in countries including Germany, the UAE, Russia, Japan, and China — resulting in contracts worth approximately $18 million.

This year, we have already supported our exporters’ participation in the Saudi Food Show and the Russia Halal Expo, and we plan to continue this support at events such as WorldFood Moscow, Anuga, the 8th China Import Expo, and the 'Rebuild Karabakh' exhibition," Abdullayev emphasized.

The official added that these efforts aim to equip Azerbaijani entrepreneurs with the tools needed to compete, collaborate, and grow in regional markets.

"These activities fully align with CICA’s agenda for SME resilience, inclusive growth, and promotion of cross-border business partnerships.

Meanwhile, our agency serves as a gateway for foreign investors, operating on a 'one-stop shop' principle. We provide comprehensive support throughout all stages of the investment process — from initial alignment to project implementation.

Joint projects successfully implemented with Russia, Uzbekistan, China, and several Gulf countries clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of our open investment policy.

AZPROMO not only supports investment and trade initiatives but also creates platforms that bring international partners together. Recently, in partnership with China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), AZPROMO organized the China-Azerbaijan Conference on Promotion of Industrial and Investment Cooperation in Beijing. The event was attended by over 250 participants and resulted in the signing of 13 agreements worth about $335 million.

AZPROMO also has experience organizing business meetings at major international events such as COP29 and SPECA. Looking ahead, we plan to hold our first Investment Forum in Baku this June. I invite all entrepreneurs and investors to take part in this important event," Abdullayev added.

