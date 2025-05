Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 20. Hungary-Azerbaijan relations are developing successfully. We are friendly countries and strategic partners, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a joint press statement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on May 20, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Hungary and Azerbaijan share many similarities, including deep historical roots.