Uzbekistan proposes launch of TurkTrade platform and logistics forum in Tashkent

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed several initiatives to deepen trade and economic cooperation among the Turkic states, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) heads of state in Hungary's Budapest.

“We have a clear goal to significantly increase the share of mutual trade in the coming years,” Mirziyoyev noted.

In this regard, he suggested launching the TurkTrade online platform, as well as adopting a practical program to stimulate trade, develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, and simplify customs and border procedures.

The President of Uzbekistan urged to acceleration of the implementation of the “single window” and “green corridor” systems between the GTC countries, and also announced the International Forum on Multimodal Transportation and Logistics of Turkic States, which will be held in Tashkent in November this year.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev also emphasized the importance of launching practical activities of the Turkish Investment Fund, which, according to him, “will undoubtedly contribute to the strengthening of investment flows” between the CTA countries.

He came up with an initiative to establish a joint venture capital company to support innovative projects, as well as proposed to launch a unified investment portal reflecting the full potential of the Turkic World countries.

