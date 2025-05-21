Azerbaijan’s ninth airport will be commissioned soon - President Ilham Aliyev

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. There are currently eight international airports in operation in Azerbaijan. The ninth airport will be commissioned soon, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Budapest, Trend reports.

“Three of the nine international airports are on Azerbaijan’s territory liberated from Armenian occupation. Additionally, a cargo terminal with a handling capacity of 1, 5 million tons is currently under construction,” the head of state pointed out.