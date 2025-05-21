Russia's Moscow supports holding next two meetings in Baku and Yerevan – Lavrov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The third ministerial meeting in the "3+3" format on the South Caucasus is currently being prepared, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference following talks with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports.

According to Lavrov, Moscow supports holding the next two meetings in Baku and Yerevan.

"We talked about where the third meeting in the '3+3' format could be held. Armenia and Azerbaijan, which want to host this event, can reach an agreement on this. We are ready to mediate the sequence of this process. We support holding these next two events in the capitals of Armenia and Azerbaijan," the minister noted.

