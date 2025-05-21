Iran seeks to increase rail freight transport with Turkmenistan
Photo: Baku Network
Iran is looking to hit the ground running by boosting rail freight with Turkmenistan to a whopping four million tons each year. Last year, the numbers hit the nail on the head at 1.6 million tons. Upgrades at the border and sweetened cargo discounts are set to pave the way for a boost in growth.
