Kyrgyzstan, Venezuela waving goodbye to visa rubric for diplomatic passport holders

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. The agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Kyrgyzstan and Venezuela has officially entered into force, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The instrument was executed on the 27th of September, 2024, in the jurisdiction of New York.



In accordance with the stipulations of the accord, bearers of diplomatic and service passports from the respective nations are granted a waiver from visa prerequisites for ingress and residence within the jurisdiction of the counterpart state for a duration not exceeding 90 days.

In late January 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament approved, in three readings, the Cabinet of Ministers’ agreements to lift visa requirements for diplomatic and service passport holders with several countries, including Albania, Montenegro, Cyprus, Venezuela, and Thailand.

