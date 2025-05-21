Kazakhstan keen to develop int'l transport connectivity along North-South route - Tokayev

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. We are interested in the development of international transport connectivity along the North-South route to unlock the potential of the Middle Corridor, the president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remark at an informal meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest.

"This project will significantly strengthen the role of Turkic states as a regional transit hub. It will facilitate trade with the countries of the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia," he said.

According to him, the initiative includes plans to open a third railroad station on Kazakhstan's border with China.

"Thus, we will modernize the Great Silk Road within the framework of integration in the transport sphere. At the same time, we will bring the West and the East closer together. All countries will benefit from this," the head of state added.