Iran set to launch series of plants invested by its Oil Industry Pension Fund
Nine facilities funded by Iran’s Oil Industry Pension Fund will launch by March 2026. Projects include olefin and polyethylene plants in Kangan. They aim to boost petrochemical output and the national economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy