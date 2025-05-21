Hungarian minister spotlights rising popularity of OTS platform for cooperation

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is becoming an increasingly popular platform for cooperation, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the informal summit of the organization in Budapest, Trend reports.

"That's why a large number of experts are involved in the activities of this organization, and that is why its format is considered an example for application in other initiatives.

Currently, OTS is an effectively functioning organization. This has become possible due to the fact that individual member states are not inclined to postpone decision-making or refrain from active participation," he said.

The minister added that the V4 (Visegrad Group) is also a successful structure.

"We hold productive V4 forums, and frankly speaking, they are very attractive - many countries have expressed interest in at least participating in these forums," Szijjártó noted.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

