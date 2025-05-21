Iran contemplating participation in upcoming indirect talks with US - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Iran is weighing up whether to participate in the next round of indirect talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in Tehran at an event dedicated to the memory of former Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian today, Trend reports.

According to him, the Iranian side is investigating whether useful discussions will take place at the announced date and place.

Araghchi also said that Iran opposes the illogical demands of the other side in the talks and has never abandoned the path of diplomacy.

"Iran's position is absolutely clear. Uranium enrichment will continue whether there is an agreement or not.

If the opposing parties want transparency about the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, Iran is ready for this. However, the sanctions imposed based on allegations about Iran's nuclear program must be lifted," he added.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

