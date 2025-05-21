Azerbaijan’s PM meets with WMF President ahead of global championship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Philip Judge, President of the World Minifootball Federation (WMF), on May 21, ahead of the upcoming Minifootball World Championship in Baku, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting drove home the significance of the championship, set to kick off in Baku from May 21 through June 1.

The meeting shone a light on Azerbaijan's knack for rolling out the red carpet for international sports events, and there's a strong belief that the Minifootball World Championship will be pulled off without a hitch, meeting the gold standard all the way.

It was also noted that the evolution of athletic endeavors has been identified as a pivotal component of Azerbaijan's national strategic framework, with targeted emphasis and resources allocated to enhance the performance and welfare of its sports professionals by the governing body.

During the discussion, progress in promoting and developing minifootball in Azerbaijan was acknowledged, and cooperation opportunities in this field were also explored.

The Minifootball World Cup epitomizes the zenith of the discipline, serving as the foremost and most esteemed tournament orchestrated by the World Minifootball Federation (WMF). Conducted biennially, this flagship event epitomizes the pinnacle of 6-a-side minifootball, presenting an unparalleled platform for global competition.

