South Korea opens its wallet to back Uzbekistan’s statistical reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 21. The government of Korea has allocated a $3.8 million grant to Uzbekistan for the implementation of the Statistical Capacity Building Project, set to run from 2025 through 2028, Trend reports.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the State Committee on Statistics of Uzbekistan and Statistics Korea, aimed at overhauling Uzbekistan’s national statistical system. The project will focus on the integration of advanced digital technologies and alignment with international standards to improve the quality and reliability of statistical data. The funding is being provided through Korea’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) program.

A key component of the project is human capacity development. Specialized training programs will be rolled out for Uzbek statistics professionals, both on home turf and across the pond in South Korea. In addition, the Institute for Advanced Training and Statistical Research will establish modern classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art computer and audio-visual technology to support ongoing staff development.

The project will also introduce the CATI system (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing), aimed at enhancing the efficiency and precision of sample surveys. Other planned initiatives include the creation of an administrative data management system, improved integration of statistical data across government bodies, and the deployment of automated platforms for statistical analysis.

The execution of this initiative is anticipated to integrate state-of-the-art technologies and avant-garde methodologies into Uzbekistan’s statistical framework, markedly enhancing its operational efficiency and guaranteeing elevated transparency and adherence to global best practices.

