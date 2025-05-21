Kyrgyzstan, IsDB discuss expansion of joint project portfolio

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 21. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev and President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Al Jasser discussed the expansion of the joint project portfolio with the IsDB in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

In this context, Amangeldiev supported the creation of a dedicated technical group to facilitate the implementation of current and future state investment projects financed by the IsDB.

The meeting also touched on the IsDB-backed affordable housing financing project, leaving no stone unturned. In 2024, it came to light that Kyrgyzstan and the IsDB shook hands on a deal worth a cool $79 million for this project. Efforts are in full swing to iron out the details of assigning a piece of land for this endeavor.

In his remarks, Al Jasser emphasized that the financial institution is acutely attuned to the exigencies and strategic imperatives of Kyrgyzstan, affirming its unwavering commitment to delivering holistic support for the nation’s socio-economic advancement.



He underscored the institution's readiness to delve into additional avenues for collaboration and engage in innovative, synergistic initiatives.

