Iran to respond aptly to Europe's possible "snapback" mechanism - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21.​ Iran will take appropriate action if the European Union uses the possible "snapback" mechanism against the country, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, instead of such a position, European countries can try to help the diplomatic process.

"The European side knows that if the “snapback” mechanism is activated, the conditions for diplomacy will be spoiled. The European side should consider the negative consequences of such a step," he mentioned.

Touching upon the interest of three European countries (France, the UK, and Germany) in joining the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US, Gharibabadi reminded the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US.

"Of course, if other parties want to join these talks, they must agree with the negotiating parties, namely Iran and the US. Any issue regarding additions to the format of the talks should be examined in order to determine how important this issue is for the negotiations to achieve their goals," he explained.

The deputy minister noted that Iran’s goal in its indirect talks with the US is to effectively lift all sanctions imposed against the country to benefit from the lifting of these sanctions in its economy.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a series of stages are triggered if one member state complains about another's violation of the agreement. If these stages fail to resolve the issue, the complaining country can bring the matter before the UN Security Council. Should Iran’s complaint be raised and accepted by the Security Council, international sanctions could be reinstated. Furthermore, the Security Council may authorize military action against Iran.

To recall, three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

