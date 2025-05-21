Turkish FM calls on OTS-driven common touch of regional, global issues

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ Coming together in the OTS Plus format with countries that we will jointly determine outside the Organization of Turkic States will expand the scope of influence of our organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the informal summit in Budapest, Trend reports.

"Many international and regional organizations are holding 'plus' format meetings. It's high time for us to hold this meeting as well.

This initiative will also strengthen the role of our organization in multilateral diplomacy. On the other hand, by strengthening the institutional representation of the OTS in international platforms such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Economic Cooperation Organization, we will be able to convey our common views to wider audiences. We must express our common position on regional and global issues of interest to all of us as the Turkic world on international platforms," the minister noted.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

