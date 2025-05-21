Uzbekistan running with surge in number of industrial enterprises
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan has about 56,500 industrial firms as of May 1, 2025, up from January. The National Statistics Committee reports considerable increases throughout regions, led by Tashkent. It shows the country's industrial sector's growth and diversification.
