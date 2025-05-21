OTS backs Azerbaijan’s bid for UNESCO World Heritage Committee

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has endorsed Azerbaijan’s candidacy for membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) World Heritage Committee for the 2025-2029 term, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

The organization's support was reflected in the declaration signed at the informal summit of OTS Heads of State held in Budapest, Hungary, on May 21.

The declaration also applauded Azerbaijan’s candidacy for membership in the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for the same period.

Moreover, the declaration welcomed Uzbekistan’s candidacies for non-permanent membership in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2035-2036 and UNESCO’s Executive Board for 2027-2031; Kazakhstan’s nominations for chairing the 86th session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2031-2032, the UNSC in 2039-2040, and UNESCO’s Executive Board for 2027-2031; and Türkiye’s candidacies for the UNSC in 2037-2038, UNESCO’s Executive Board for 2025-2029, and the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) non-permanent membership for 2026-2028.

