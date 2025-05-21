Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Tajikistan gets back in saddle with postal exchanges to Russia

Tajikistan Materials 21 May 2025 17:56 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Communication Service under the Government of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 21. Tajik Post has resumed international postal exchange with Russia after a one-year suspension, Trend reports via the Communication Service under the Government of Tajikistan.

According to the provided information, starting May 20, 2025, individuals, government agencies, organizations, and institutions in Tajikistan can once again send letters, parcels, and packages to all regions of Russia. The service is up and running, ready to roll out across the country.

Previously, it was reported that since the summer of 2024, mail deliveries from Tajikistan to Russia have been suspended. Sources at several post offices in Dushanbe told local media that Tajik Post was no longer sending parcels to Russia because the Russian side was not accepting shipments from the Tajik postal service.

