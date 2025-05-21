Tajikistan urges IsDB to power up investment in renewables and Rogun HPP

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 21. Tajikistan has called on the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to boost support for green energy and the Rogun hydropower project, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Zavqi Zavqizoda said during talks with IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser, Trend reports.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IsDB Group’s Annual Meeting, held in Algiers, Algeria, from May 19 through 22, 2025.

Zavqizoda, who also serves as Tajikistan’s Governor to the IsDB, expressed gratitude to the bank for its ongoing support and stressed that the Rogun HPP remains a top national priority.

He emphasized the importance of expanding financing for key sectors of the economy, including green energy, road infrastructure, agriculture, education, textile production, halal industries, logistics, trade, tourism, Islamic banking, private sector development, and climate resilience.

The official highlighted the successful partnership with the IsDB, noting that the bank has invested over $916 million in Tajikistan since the start of cooperation.

Moreover, the minister praised the bank’s role in mobilizing $550 million for the Rogun HPP project — $150 million from IsDB funds and $400 million from Arab development partners — and confirmed that implementation has already begun. The parties also reviewed priority projects under the Tajikistan–IsDB Partnership Strategy for 2023–2026.