BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. We hope for a peace agreement with Azerbaijan soon, the Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, said at a joint briefing for journalists with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid an official visit to the Armenian capital, Yerevan today. It is expected that he will meet with the Armenian Prime Minister and President afterwards.