Kazakhstan upgrades customs posts on borders with Uzbekistan, China, and Turkmenistan
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan will modernize Temir Baba, Kyzylgurt, Tajenl, Maykapchagai, and Bakhty road customs stations on its borders with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan by 2025. These posts will include intelligent video surveillance to track vehicles and cargo. A new bypass for big shipments at the "Nur Zholy" checkpoint will promote trade with China.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy