Kazakhstan upgrades customs posts on borders with Uzbekistan, China, and Turkmenistan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will modernize Temir Baba, Kyzylgurt, Tajenl, Maykapchagai, and Bakhty road customs stations on its borders with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan by 2025. These posts will include intelligent video surveillance to track vehicles and cargo. A new bypass for big shipments at the "Nur Zholy" checkpoint will promote trade with China.

