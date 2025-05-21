Kazakhstan sees surge in sales of locally produced cars in early 2025

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

In April 2025, Kazakhstan’s automotive industry produced 13,886 vehicles worth 196.3 billion tenge ($392.6 million), slightly down from 14,062 units in the same month last year. Passenger cars made up the majority of production, with 43,155 units produced in the first four months of 2025.

