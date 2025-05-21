Kazakhstan, Russia take road co-op to next level with new agreement
Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hosted the Road Partnership Day to strengthen Russian-Kazakh cooperation in road construction and infrastructure. The event saw the signing of a Tripartite Agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration in scientific, technical, and practical aspects of infrastructure development. Key topics included automation, equipment efficiency, and personnel training, marking a significant step towards long-term bilateral partnerships.
