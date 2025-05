BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the 9th OPEC International Seminar, OPEC wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

To note, the seminar will be held from July 9 to 10 in the Austrian capital Vienna.

The event will be devoted to the topic "Charting pathways together: the future of global energy".