Uzbekistan reports major investments in Tashkent’s renovation and infrastructure projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. Tashkent has formed 717 projects valued at $25 billion, with $7.5 billion set to be utilized this year, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

These projects include residential complexes, shopping centers, industrial enterprises, and the creation of thousands of jobs.

The renovation zone includes old, low-rise buildings that no longer meet modern urban and seismic standards. Overall, the plan aims to gradually replace these buildings with modern residential and infrastructural complexes. Over 300 sites are designated for renovation, with 65 projects scheduled for the first phase between 2025 and 2026. The focus will be on improving functionality, creating green spaces, and ensuring harmonious integration between old and new neighborhoods.

A pivotal component of the urban development strategy will involve the conservation of ecological zones, with initiatives aimed at augmenting the city's verdant spaces to an expansive 25,000 hectares by the year 2030. Furthermore, Tashkent's hydrological infrastructure will undergo enhancements, with a comprehensive overhaul of 100 kilometers of canal networks projected for completion by 2030.