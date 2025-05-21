Uzbekistan reveals growth in foreign trade turnover for early 2025
Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $24.6 billion in the first four months of 2025, marking a 16.3 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Exports saw significant growth, while imports also rose, resulting in a trade deficit of $846.3 million.
