Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanks President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Hungarian economy

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 21.​ Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for supporting his country's economy, Trend reports.

"I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan for the fact that last year Hungary received Azerbaijani gas for the first time. In addition, we are grateful that large Hungarian companies were given the opportunity to join energy projects in Azerbaijan," Orban said at an informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

According to him, this is especially important for Budapest, given that the country does not have its own energy resources.